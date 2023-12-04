Man Kills Four Relatives and Stabs Police

A New York man killed four relatives – including two children – in a deadly stabbing attack in Queens, police say.

Police were called to the home after a teenage girl called 911 and said her cousin was “killing her family.”

Victims included a 12-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl, 44-year-old woman, and a man in his 30’s.

A 61-year-old woman and two police officers were also stabbed before police fatally shot the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Courtney Gordon of the Bronx.

Gordon had a previous arrest for strangulation domestic violence on his record.

The victims’ identities or their relationship to Gordon have not been made public.