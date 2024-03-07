Man Found Dead in Parking Lot of Central Bakersfield Gym
Police continue their investigation after a man was found dead in a Planet Fitness parking lot in central Bakersfield.
Authorities say a man called to report that his 21-year-old brother was unresponsive inside a car at the Planet Fitness parking lot at 4001 California Ave. KGET.com reports witnesses at the scene said they saw officers arrive and break through a backseat window.
There were no obvious signs of trauma to the man’s body.
The investigation is ongoing.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi