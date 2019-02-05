Man dies of Meth overdose and then partially eaten by bear

A man whose body was discovered partially eaten by a bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year died of a meth overdose before the bear ever got to him, according to an autopsy released on Monday.

The remains of William Lee Hill Jr., 30, of Louisville, Tenn. were discovered in the national park in September when officials encountered a bear feeding on the body in an area off a trail.

Hill had a history of drug use, and his body was found near syringes and other drug paraphernalia, according to a copy of the report obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The 30-year-old had gone to the park with his friend, Joshua David Morgan, to illegally remove ginseng from the park, but the pair became separated, according to the newspaper.

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from foxnews.com