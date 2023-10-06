Man Arrested With Guns At Wisconsin – TWICE!

A Wisconsin man has been arrested after showing up at the state Capitol building with a gun – twice.

On Wednesday, a shirtless man carrying a handgun and a dog on a leash entered the Capitol and told security he wouldn’t leave until he saw Gov. Tony Evers.

He was arrested and taken to a county jail, where he posted bail – then returned to the Capitol building a second time that evening, this time armed with an AK-47-style rifle.

The suspect was arrested again and was taken for a psychiatric evaluation.