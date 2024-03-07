KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Man Arrested for East Bakersfield Train Burglary

A man is in  custody after allegedly coordinating a burglary of several train cars after they had been detached from the train engine in east Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police were dispatched Tuesday evening to the 400 block of Dolores Street for reports of a hazardous situation.  They also received calls of people disconnecting railroad cars from each other.

The man was arrested for burglary and train tampering.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

