Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested

Cheyenne Mundkenke. Courtesy 23ABC

A man accused of attacking a woman as she walked to work in southwest Bakersfield is in custody.

Bakersfield Police report Regan Lee Duerner was arrested on Monday.

Cheyenne Mundkenke, 23, was walking to work August 1 when a man who officials identified as Duerner allegedly attacked her in broad daylight after following her in his car.

Mundkenke tells 23ABC, “He grabbed my hand, and then he grabbed my phone and threw it into the car and held on to my hand, and he kept like pulling my arm into the car and I was like obviously beating him off and at some point, he got frustrated so he just held onto my hand and pressed on the gas and he literally dragged me all the way across the street.”

Duerner faces felony charges of kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery second degree, and assault on a person with great force causing great bodily injury.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi