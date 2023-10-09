KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Male “Nanny” Charged With Molesting 17 Boys

A 34-year-old male nanny – or ‘manny’, as he called himself – has been charged with molesting more than a dozen young boys.

Prosecutors say Matthew Zakrzewski abused 16 boys between the ages of 2 and 12.  He’s also charged with creating child pornography and showing porn to a 17th victim.

Zakrzewski co-founded the California-based website ‘Sitter Buddy’, where he described himself as “a career manny” experienced in working with special needs children.

He faces up to 690 years in prison.

