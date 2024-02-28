Macy Stores Closing

Macy’s is making significant changes to refocus efforts on luxury stores.

The retail company is reportedly set to close 150 underperforming stores over the next three years.

The company said it would start notifying workers later that day at stores it planned to close. It plans to shutter roughly 50 stores this fiscal year and the rest by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Macy’s plans to open 15 Bloomingdale’s store locations and 30 locations of luxury cosmetics store Blue Mercury.

Thousands of jobs will be lost and while many California stores will be affected, including this in Los Angeles, the store in Bakersfield is not yet mentioned.