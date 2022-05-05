Local Veteran Honored at Heroes Gallery
Photo Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com
Fallen military police officer and National Guardsman David S. Perry is the latest inductee of the Portrait of Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.
Perry was killed by a bomb while serving in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2003.
He served during Operation Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991 as a military police battalion officer charged with prisoner care. He later worked as a corrections officer at Wasco State Prison.
Perry is the first national guardsmen who lost his life in the post-9/11 conflict.
-Jeff Lemucchi
Credit: Bakersfieldnow