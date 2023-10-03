Local Pizza Restaurant Donates To Special Olympics

“Special Olympics is important to us because it’s an organization that is founded on inclusion where every single person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability. We are helping to make the world a better, healthier and happier place, one athlete, one volunteer, one family member at a time,” explains Mitch Wolf, Operating Partner of Blaze Pizza’s Central and Northern California locations.

At time of purchase, guests simply mention that they are dining at Blaze to support Special Olympics, and funds will be allocated on their purchase. The program is only offered on October 5 and applies to in-restaurant orders only.

Blaze Pizza’s commitment to using fresh sustainable ingredients is only matched by the brand’s dedication to delivering each guest with a unique pizza that truly reflects what they’re craving. Guests can combine more than 45 different options, including ingredients like roasted peppers, artichokes, roasted garlic, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. With multiple crusts to choose from, including our signature made-from-scratch dough, a gluten-free crust, and cauliflower, Blaze goes to great lengths to provide guests with an experience that meets their lifestyle.

