Landfills Accepting Used Tires

Clean California Tire Drop Off Days – December 2, 9, & 16

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 9 and District 6, will be hosting Clean California Tire Drop Off Days in December. Caltrans’ District 9 event will take place on December 2 and Caltrans District 6 events will take place on December 9 and December 16. During these events, residents can drop off tires* FREE of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites:

Saturday, December 2, 2023

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)

Ridgecrest Landfill

3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Boron Landfill

11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516

Mojave-Rosamond Landfill

400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501

Tehachapi Landfill

12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561

Saturday, December 9, 2023

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)

Shafter-Wasco Landfill

17621 Scofield Avenue, Shafter, CA 93263

Taft Landfill

13351 Elk Hills Road, Taft, CA 93268

Saturday, December 16, 2023

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)

Bena Landfill

2951 Neumarkel Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307

Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site:

Tires must have rims removed.

Residential only. No commercial waste.

No earthmover/oversized tires.

To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.

*Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.