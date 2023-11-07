Lady Picks Wrong Car To Run Into

A Florida woman is behind bars after she reportedly got drunk and rear-ended a sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened early Monday morning in Sun City Center, where a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy was in the area to help control traffic at a construction site, sheriff’s officials say. He was in his truck on northbound Interstate 75 when a 2011 Honda Accord – driven by 24-year-old Courtney Settle – came speeding up and plowed into his vehicle’s rear end, per the sheriff’s office. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesman says.

Settle was taken into custody on a DUI charge, says Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Driving under the influence is completely unacceptable, and there is no excuse for putting the lives of others at risk with such reckless behavior,” Chronister says. “The consequences of impaired driving can be devastating and life-changing.”