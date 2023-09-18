L,A, County Deputy Assassinated On Duty

A 30-year-old Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed on Saturday (September 16) in what is being described as an “ambush” attack.

While in uniform, Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot around 6 p.m. A gunman has yet to be identified.

Sheriff Robert Luna said in a press conference, “He was just driving down the street and for no apparent reason — and we’re still looking into the specific reasons — somebody decided to shoot and murder him.”

Sheriff Luna added, “Detectives are in the initial stages of this investigation and seeking the public’s assistance to apprehend this suspect.”