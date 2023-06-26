KNZR launches 1560AM ¡VERDAD!

BAKERSFIELD, CA – June 27th, 2023 – Alpha Media Bakersfield announced the launch of KNZR Verdad 1560 in Bakersfield. The new Spanish conservative talk station is in partnership with Americano Media, the nation’s first national conservative Hispanic network in Spanish. KNZR Verdad launches June 29th. “We’re proud introduce Spanish radio to our Bakersfield portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community,” said Jeremy Price, Market Manager, Alpha. “With the launch of this station, we aim to not only serve our listeners but give them a reliable home for the news they seek and the information they rely on every day.”

“This collaboration with Alpha Media is a natural fit for Americano,” said Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, Founder and Chief Executive, Americano Media. “We take pride in delivering the finest Hispanic news-talk programming in Spanish, and we are happy to bring that programming to the large Hispanic audience in Bakersfield. We are committed and eager to expand into new markets and reach a wider audience through more syndication deals like this one and we look forward to a strong partnership with Alpha.”

The station will feature Americano Media’s talent, which includes award-winning journalists Lucia Navarro and Carines Moncada, as well as popular radio hosts Dania Alexandrino and Lourdes Ubieta, who cover the day’s political and critical news events, technology, and breaking news. Americano Media produces 18 hours of original programming each weekday, with diverse Spanish-speaking hosts from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. As the first Hispanic conservative voice across the spectrum, Americano is bringing the very best in news, politics, culture, and tech to

the Spanish-language audience. Listeners can tune in to KNZR Verdad 1560 (KNZR-AM) in Bakersfield on air and nationwide on the www.knzrverdad.com. Fans can also connect with the station via Twitter, Facebook and

Instagram.

About Alpha Media

Alpha Media, a diverse, multimedia company, owns or operates 198 radio stations and 200+ websites serving 46 markets across the United States. In addition to the stations and websites, Alpha Media owns the intimate performance venues, Bloodworks Live Studio in Portland, OR., Alamo Lounge in San Antonio, TX, and StudioEast in Kenosha, WI. Strong relationships with clients and community members keep Alpha true to its Live and Local philosophy. Alpha Media is relentlessly focused on innovation, efficiency, and entertainment. www.alphamediausa.com

About Americano

Founded by a group of Hispanic business entrepreneurs, Americano Media Group aims to be the #1 Hispanic focused news outlet globally focused on the over 500 million Spanish speakers globally. AMERICANO strives to empower the Hispanic Community through credible and accessible news, frank discussion and constant advocacy all through focused entertainment content that supports Hispanic core values. To learn more about AMERICANO please visit: www.americanomediagroup.com