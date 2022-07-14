      Weather Alert

Kern Firefighter Dies From Critical Injuries

A Kern County firefighter has died from critical injuries he suffered in a wreck on his way to work.

Aiden Agnor, 18,  died Monday nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash while driving to work at the Keene Helibase on June 28.

A statement issued Tuesday by the Kern County Fire Department states, “On Monday, July 11, Kern County Firefighter Aiden Agnor passed away. ” KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan says Aiden was loved and respected by all who knew him and “has forever impacted this department and our community for the better.”

“All Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff until Firefighter Agnor is laid to rest,” says Duncan.

Bakersfield.com reports a link to a Gofundme page set up for Agnor’s family, which was shared on Instagram by an account belonging to Kern County Firefighters 1301 union, had garnered more than $76,000 as of Tuesday evening.

The union’s post identified Agnor as “a seasonal crew member assigned to our air ops program.” The page also notes Agnor’s step-father and uncle “are active members of our department.”

The gofundme page can be found at https://bit.ly/3APxzOj.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi
