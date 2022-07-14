Kern Firefighter Dies From Critical Injuries

A Kern County firefighter has died from critical injuries he suffered in a wreck on his way to work.
Aiden Agnor, 18, died Monday nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash while driving to work at the Keene Helibase on June 28.
A statement issued Tuesday by the Kern County Fire Department states, “On Monday, July 11, Kern County Firefighter Aiden Agnor passed away. ” KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan says Aiden was loved and respected by all who knew him and “has forever impacted this department and our community for the better.”
reports a link to a Gofundme page set up for Agnor’s family, which was shared on Instagram by an account belonging to Kern County Firefighters 1301 union, had garnered more than $76,000 as of Tuesday evening.