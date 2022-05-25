Kern County Elections Officials Announce Ballot Drop-Box Locations
The Kern County Election Division has announced the locations for official ballot drop boxes for the June primary election.
The boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week but will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 7th, 2022.
Ballots can also be dropped off at any polling site on election day.
If you have not received your ballot, call the Elections Office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE or email votebymai[email protected]
Official drop boxes are available at the following locations:
Bakersfield
- Kern County Elections Office: 1115 Truxtun Ave.
- Kern County Fire Station #67: 14341 Brimhall Road
- Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library: 506 E. Brundage Lane
- Kern County Public Works Road Yard: 5438 Victor St.
Arvin
- Arvin Branch Library: 201 Campus Drive
California City
- California City Branch Library: 9507 California City Blvd.
Delano
- Delano Branch Library: 925 10th Ave.
Frazier Park
- Frazier Park Branch Library: 3732 Park Drive
Lake Isabella
- Kern County Superior Court: 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd.
Lamont
- Kern County Human Services: 8300 Segrue Road
McFarland
- McFarland Branch Library: 500 W. Kern Ave.
Ridgecrest
- Kern County Superior Court: 132 E. Coso Ave.
Rosamond
- Rosamond Branch Library: 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
Shafter
- Kern County Fire Station #32: 325 Sunset Ave.
Taft
- Taft Branch Library: 27 Cougar Court
Tehachapi
- Tehachapi Branch Library: 212 Green St.
Wasco
- Wasco Branch Library: 1102 7th St.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 25 06:41