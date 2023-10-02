Kern County & Behavioral Health Promote Getting Outside

Kern County Public Health and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services invite you to join our Grounded in Health initiative as we embark on a yearlong effort to help Kern County residents improve their physical and mental health as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staying healthy is a goal in many people’s lives and parents want to promote good health for their children in any way they can.

Mental and physical health are interconnected. Both can be impacted, both positively and negatively, by how our bodies are cared for. Understanding how our bodies and minds work together or against each other strengthens one’s ability to make positive choices for your own health and the health of your children.

Each month during 2023, a new health topic will be released that includes strategies, resources, and guidance on how to improve both your physical and mental health in relation to the monthly theme.

Make 2023 the year to get your physical and mental health back on track.

-Tony Lee