KCSO: Kern County Woman Caught With 30,000 Fentanyl Pills

Authorities say a Kern County woman is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills inside her car.

Court documents filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office show Johana Gallegos also allegedly had a 14-year-old traveling in the Mazda sedan she drove April 20 on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road.

Prosecutors charged Gallegos in July with drug possession and transportation and misdemeanor child cruelty.

She’s free on $50,000 bail and returns to court Sept. 13.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi