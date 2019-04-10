Juan William says “Howard Schultz’s sole purpose is to get Trump re-elected”

“The Five” co-host Juan Williams called possible presidential candidate and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz “irrelevant” Tuesday, saying that the “only purpose he serves” is to get President Trump re-elected.
“Howard Schultz, goodness gracious, he is so irrelevant to this whole conversation except when it serves your purpose, because guess what? He’s not even running as a Democrat,” Williams said.
“Howard Schultz, the only purpose he serves right now is to get Trump re-elected, you know, to try to divide up support for Democrats,” Williams added. He called Schultz “Kryptonite for Democrats.”
