Juan William says “Howard Schultz’s sole purpose is to get Trump re-elected”

Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

“The Five” co-host Juan Williams called possible presidential candidate and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz “irrelevant” Tuesday, saying that the “only purpose he serves” is to get President Trump re-elected.

“Howard Schultz, goodness gracious, he is so irrelevant to this whole conversation except when it serves your purpose, because guess what? He’s not even running as a Democrat,” Williams said.

“Howard Schultz, the only purpose he serves right now is to get Trump re-elected, you know, to try to divide up support for Democrats,” Williams added. He called Schultz “Kryptonite for Democrats.”

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from foxnews.com