It’s Not Your Imagination: You’re Paying Even More at the Pump
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached an all-time high of $4.40 on Wednesday after increasing by 3 cents overnight.
The American Automobile Association says Wednesday’s price hike marked the second straight day gas prices set a record high in the U.S.
According to AAA, gas has increased 18 cents in the last week, 29 cents in the last month and $1.42 in the last year. This week’s records topped the nation’s previous record of $4.33 set back on March 11.
Several states including California, Nevada and Hawaii are averaging more than $5 per gallon. Prices in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and Georgia still have average gas prices below $4 a gallon.
AAA cites decreased supply of global oil and increased demand for the rising prices.
Find the lowest gas prices in Bakersfield at GasBuddy.com.
-Jeff Lemucchi