Internet Subsidy Program Set To Expire

A Biden administration program aimed at making internet access more affordable for low-income families could expire in the coming months.

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers a $30 per month subsidy to families, or $75 a month on tribal lands.

It launched in 2022 but is currently set to expire in April without an extension from Congress.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers are pushing a bill that would extend the ACP through the end of the year, at a cost of $7 billion.