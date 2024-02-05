Insurance Savings App “Jerry” Finds High Fatality Rate In Kern

A new road safety study by car insurance savings app Jerry reveals Kern County has more than double the amount of fentanyl-related traffic fatalities per capita than any other county in the state. A more detailed breakdown plus additional key findings include:

Kern county has the most fentanyl-related traffic fatalities per capita (1.54), more than double that of any other in the state. Riverside County (0.70) and Sacramento County (0.69) round out the top three.

Kern County also has the most fatal crashes involving drinking per capita (at 27). Stanislaus County (at 22) and San Joaquin County (20) trail behind.

The county is also home to the most fatal crashes involving a pedestrian per capita (at 19.0). San Bernardino County (at 18.6) and Fresno County (18.2) follow.

In an analysis of the county’s total fatal crashes, 29.8% involve drinking, 8.3% involve drugs and 2.3% involve extreme speed.

Across the state of California, the deadliest days and hours for driving are:

Saturday (3,073 total fatalities), Sunday (2,965), Friday (2,822)

9 p.m. (1,144 total fatalities), 8 p.m. (1,124), and 7 p.m. (1,085)

Jerry analyzed 2017-2021 traffic fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Data on fentanyl tests were available from 2018 through 2021.

