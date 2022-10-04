Inglewood Man Admits to Raping, Killing Bakersfield Girl

Armando Cruz Courtesy KGET.com

An Inglewood man has pleaded guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of Bakersfield teenager Patricia Alatorre.

Armando Cruz, 26, told the court Tuesday he entered the agreement with the understanding the death penalty will be dropped in exchange for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators detained Cruz in Inglewood where he described in detail how he raped and killed Alatorre, 13, in July 2020. Court documents indicate Cruz directed authorities to locations where he left Alatorre’s cellphone and body.

The pair initially became acquainted and subsequently set up meetings through social media.

Cruz will be sentenced Nov. 1.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi