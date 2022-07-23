Inflation Forces Families To Have Two Jobs
As inflation continues to devastate every household economy, many Americans are taking on a second job to get more money to handle the increase in cost. Everything is costing more than last year, sometimes double or triple what the same thing cost in 2021.
Food and gasoline are among the hardest hit by the inflation, and they are also the most necessary things in our American lifestyles. The number of people working two full time jobs has risen about 40% since 2019 and inflation is still outpacing the rate of wage increase.
Three quarters of middle class households say they still don’t make enough money to cover the cost of living.
– Tony Lee