In God We Trust Presenting Annual Event
In God We Trust Inc. is welcoming former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore as keynote speaker for its annual event July 30. This year marks the 66th year of the national motto.
The organization, which was founded by former Bakersfield City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, expects the event to be a patriotic evening “worthy of celebrating our national motto.”
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and is being held at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, at 801 Truxtun Ave. Tickets are $125.