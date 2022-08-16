Imprisoned Doctor takes His Own Life

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 8, 2014: An inmate in a six-bunk cell inside the Men's Central Jail August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles. The cells rarely house all six inmates. Since the passage of Proposition 47, Los Angeles is among many counties that have witnessed a significant drop in the number of inmates housed in its jails, freeing up space to keep sentenced offenders behind bars for longer.(Photo by Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A doctor, in prison for sexually abusing his patients, has kept a promise he made to his victims. The former New York Physician promised to kill himself if one more of his victims went to police to report him… and one did.

Last night officials at Riker’s Prison found 67 year old Ricardo Cruciano hanging from a home-made noose after stepping off a chair in the prison shower, an apparent suicide. Cruciano had been convicted for abusing 6 of his former patients, and at his sentencing, he told the jury he would take his own life if any other victims came forward.

One did… and he did.

-Tony Lee