If You Say Men Give Birth, We Know Your Position on Hamas

If you say “men give birth,” we all know your position on Hamas.

Now, why is that? Why, if a person says “men give birth” or says that men who say they are women should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, can we be virtually certain that the person sides with Hamas in its war to eradicate Israel?

Theoretically, the two claims — that men as well as women give birth and Israel is the villain in its war against Hamas — have absolutely no connection.

But they do — for two reasons.

Reason No. 1:

When people have a distorted moral value system, that distortion applies to just about every issue. Just as a broken compass will almost always point in the wrong direction, a broken moral compass will do the same. However, to be more precise, people who say “men give birth” and who side with Hamas, i.e., progressives and leftists — liberals don’t believe men give birth or side with Hamas — do not merely have a broken moral compass. They have a moral compass that works in the way progressives and leftists have configured it: North always points south and east always points west.

Some examples of how the progressive compass works:

— Women who object to men who say they are women competing in women’s sports — even in weightlifting — are haters and bigots (“transphobes”). The men who compete against them are heroes.

Adults who object to schools’ sponsoring drag queen performances for 6-year-olds are haters and bigots (“transphobes”). The teachers who take children to drag queen events are progressive, compassionate and open-minded.

If a 9-year-old girl says she is a boy, the only therapists she is allowed to see are those who engage in “gender affirmation,” which is, of course, a left-wing Orwellian term. The one thing these therapists do (SET ITAL) not (END ITAL) do is affirm the actual gender of the child.

All-black dorms on college campuses are anti-racist. Objecting to racially segregated dorms is racist.

Those who want to build walls or fences to prevent millions of people from illegally entering the country are xenophobic. Those who oppose building such barriers and declare their cities “sanctuary cities” are humanitarians.

Demanding that citizens show a voter ID before being allowed to vote — the norm in virtually every democracy in the world — constitutes “voter suppression.”

If we have fewer police officers, we will have safer cities.

Marriage is a product of patriarchal misogyny. It wasn’t created to protect and honor women, but to exploit them. Anyway, a woman needs a man as much as a fish needs a bicycle.

Scientists who express skepticism about catastrophic man-made global warming are science-deniers.

These are some of the morally and factually perverse positions of the left. Just about every individual who holds these positions also holds the morally perverse position that Israel is the villain and Hamas and its Palestinian supporters are the moral party.

The converse is also true: With the exception of Muslims, those who are anti-Israel also tend to believe that men give birth and the other examples of left-wing moral chaos. Few Muslims — certainly no religious ones — believe that men give birth or that children should be taken to drag queen shows. They just want Israel destroyed.

Reason No. 2:

People who say that men give birth also say that Israel is the villain because these positions emanate from the same aim: the destruction of Western civilization, beginning with the destruction of the West’s moral and social norms.

When people say that men give birth and that men can compete in women’s sports, they are seeking to undo the bases of Western civilization: truth, science, and the belief that we live in an ordered universe. That is why the left is so adamant about denying that sex (“gender”) is binary. The fact that there are only two sexes represents order — natural and, worse, divine.

Those on the left unwittingly acknowledge the connection between their anti-Western positions and their Israel-hatred. They routinely attack Israel for being an “outpost of Western civilization.” That is precisely what Israel is. Which tells you a great deal about both of Israel’s enemies — the left and much of the Muslim world.

This column was originally posted on Townhall.com.

