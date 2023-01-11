Hunt For Texas Vigilante Continues

Police in Texas are still searching for a man who shot an armed robber to death, then returned the stolen loot to the rightful owners before fleeing from a restaurant in Houston.

It was like a combination of Robin Hood and Batman when the vigilante, who was dining at the El Ranchito eatery saw the robber burst into the facility and demand money at gunpoint.

The unidentified man quickly drew his own weapon and fired several fatal shots at the robber, killing him. He then retrieved the stolen cash from the fallen assailant and gave it back to the victims.

Police say so far no charges have been filed against the unknown vigilante, although they did not say if that could change or not pending new information that may come from their investigation. They say they only want to talk to him at this point.

-Tony Lee