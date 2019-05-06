Hundreds of ex-prosecutors claim President Trump would have been indicted if not president

Hundreds of former federal prosecutors have attached their names to a statement saying they believe President Trump would have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe for obstruction of justice if he weren’t president.

The names were organized and posted online Monday by an anti-Trump nonprofit organization called “Protect Democracy.” The statement argues the Justice Department’s policy of not indicting sitting presidents is the reason Trump avoided prosecution.

Trump and his allies have pushed back against this argument as well, saying Trump cooperated with the probe by turning over documents and witnesses, and Mueller was never removed.

As of Monday afternoon, the statement had 379 signatories. It said it planned to add the names of others who wish to be added.

