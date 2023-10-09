Houchin Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and encouraging proactive measures. While awareness is crucial, Houchin understands that action is equally essential in supporting those facing breast cancer. This October, Houchin calls on the community to actively participate by getting screened, taking action, and donating platelets.

Houchin, a key player in providing blood products to individuals battling breast cancer, emphasizes the critical role of platelets in the treatment process. Jonathan Bautista, CEO of Houchin, highlights, “Cancer patients rely on donated platelets daily to maintain their platelet count, which is often compromised during their fight against cancer. A low platelet count can lead to delays in necessary cancer treatments, prolonging the overall treatment plan. Regular platelet transfusions become a lifeline for many patients.”

While Houchin encourages support for various Breast Cancer Awareness charities, they specifically urge both veteran and first-time platelet donors to contribute to the cause. By donating platelets, individuals can make a tangible impact not only for those battling breast cancer but also for all cancer patients in need.

Shane Hubbard, a spokesperson for Houchin, notes, “Donating blood can sometimes feel like a disconnected process. You donate, you get some snacks, and then you leave. When you donate platelets during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it feels like a stronger connection to the recipients of your donation. It’s a direct and impactful way to support those in their fight against cancer.”

To play your part in the fight against breast cancer, you can visit www.hcbb.com/schedule and select a “platelet” appointment from the website. The platform provides valuable information about platelet donation and offers insights into the patients benefiting from these lifesaving gifts.

Houchin encourages the community to stand together this October, making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. By participating in platelet donation, individuals can contribute to the ongoing battle against cancer and provide hope to patients in need.

To be a part of this life-saving initiative, individuals are encouraged to schedule their donation appointments at www.hcbb.com/schedule or call us at 661-323-4222.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 18 years old or 17 years old with a parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.