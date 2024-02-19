Helping Kern County Students Get to College

There are lots of ways Kern County students can be helped when it comes to getting to college. Of course, one way is financial – that’s what we usually think of first – but there’s an organization that offers help beyond financial scholarships.

Youth2Leaders Education Foundation is a Bakersfield-based non-profit organization that helps Central Valley high school students get into junior college, university, or trade school.

The organization is offering a fundraiser at Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Hear the whole story on the News Plus link: