Governor Newsom orders all Californians to remain at home.
In an address on Thursday night, California governor Newsom has ordered that all Californian residents are to remain at home to stem the tide of the Coronavirus. This follows moments after Los Angeles County made a Stay In Place order that closed all but essential businesses in the county. In the address he stated “We’re not victims of circumstance. We can make decisions to meet moments, and this is a moment we need to make tough decisions, This is a moment where we need some straight talk, and we need to tell people the truth.” The order allows grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other essential businesses to remain operational during the order.