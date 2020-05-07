Governor Newsom announces some businesses clear to open starting Friday
Governor Newsom has announced that some businesses in the state are cleared to open starting Friday with adaptations. Retail establishments such as certain retail locations may open for curbside and delivery including florist, toy stores, sporting good stores, and book stores.
This indicated that California is moving into the 2nd phase of the 4 stages to reopen the state after it was placed in state at home orders to combat the COVID-19 virus. Certain other businesses such as gyms, hair salons, bars, movie theaters, and dining in restaurants are still restricted according to state-wide restrictions.
The Governor also announced that certain parts of the state may open sooner based on specific criteria including the county to have no more than 1 case per 10,000 residents and no deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Counties must also provide tracers and meet testing thresholds.