Gov: “No Free Condoms In Schools”

California Governor Gavin Newsome is catching some heat after rejecting a bill on Sunday that would have made free condoms available to all public high school students.

Newsome argued the bill was too expensive for a state with a budget deficit of more than $30 billion.

He explained that programs increasing access to condoms are “important to supporting improved adolescent sexual health,” but said this bill was one of several measures lawmakers passed this year that, when added together, would have added $19 billion in costs to the state budget.