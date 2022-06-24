Good Samaritan Helps Man Escape Burning Home in East Bakersfield
Fire crews were called to a home on Los Robles Drive near College Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to find a blaze spreading from a garage to a house.
A neighbor who was attending a birthday party in a nearby yard saw the flames and ran to the burning home where he learned a man was struggling inside to get the door open to escape.
The Good Samaritan named Elijah tells KGET-TV he pushed the door open and helped the man out just a firefighters arrived.
No one was injured.
There’s no word what caused the fire.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi