Glut Of Gloves And Masks Showing Up

Do you remember how the production of Personal Protection equipment was ramped up during the Covid pandemic? It was inevitable that more would be produced than would ultimately be needed, but since no one could predict when that would happen, the manufacturing continued… until it finally happened.

Now, many U.S. states have been forced to throw out massive stockpiles of masks, gloves, and other PPE left over from the pandemic.

Ohio recently tossed out 7.2 million expired medical gowns, which cost $29 million to acquire.

Maryland says it’s gotten rid of over $93 million worth of supplies after it was unable to find any takers.

States are now left to figure out how large a PPE stockpile they should maintain to be prepared for a future pandemic.

-Tony Lee