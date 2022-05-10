Gas Cards: When Will They Arrive?
When will you get that gas card Governor Gavin Newsom promised you? Not anytime soon, according to state lawmakers.
In March, Newsom proposed an $11 billion relief package to help California motorists ease their pain at the pump. Registered vehicle owners would be eligible for $400 per vehicle, capped at $800 for two vehicles.
But political bickering between Newsom and state legislators has delayed the relief. The governor had hoped to start sending out checks in July, but now it looks like you won’t see anything until at least October.
According to the American Automobile Association, California currently has the highest-priced gas in the country averaging $5.80 per gallon, with prices expected to soar even higher this summer.
Find the lowest prices in Bakersfield at GasBuddy.com.
-Jeff Lemucchi