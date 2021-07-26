Fund A Hero: Deputy Phillip Campas Memorial Fund
On July 25, 2021 Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Campas was tragically killed in the line of duty. Deputy Campas was struck by gunfire while entering a residence with a SWAT team formation in an attempt to suppress an active-shooter that had executed family members and was holding additional family hostage. Deputy Campas suffered severe injuries in the ambush and was immediately evacuated and transported for medical care. Unfortunately, Deputy Campas succumbed to the injuries he received.
