Free Covid Test Kits Available Again

As U.S. COVID cases continue to rise, the government is once again offering free testing kits to every American household.

Effectively immediately, each household can order up to four rapid antigen tests, health officials say. The move comes after the past week saw COVID hospitalizations increase by 7.7 percent and related deaths rise by 12.5 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To order your free testing kits, visit vaccine.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.