Food Tampering And Child Porn Arrest
Be careful what you order to drink… it may have some ingredients you’d rather not have to swallow.
It all began with police investigating the night manager of an Arby’s for child porn. It seems that he had been downloading the material on a company computer while he was at work
Officers obtained a search warrant for his personal electronic devices, and found videos he had taken of himself urinating into a container of milkshake mix ultimately served to customers.
They say it was not a case of anger gone out of control… it was all for some kind of sexual gratification..
-Tony Lee