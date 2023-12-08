KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Fong Won’t Pursue McCarthy’s Congressional Seat

Share
Fong Won’t Pursue McCarthy’s Congressional Seat
Courtesy Bakersfield.com

State Assemblyman Vince Fong of Bakersfield says he will not run for California’s 20th Congressional District.

The announcement on Thursday comes a day after Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that he would resign at the end of the year. He has held the seat since 2007.

Bakersfield.com reports political pundits and local watchdogs eyeing the seat agree that Fong, as well as state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, would be logical successors, given their similar political base and name recognition in a solidly Republican district.

Fong is serving his fourth term and represents the 32nd Assembly District, which includes the communities of Exeter, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Maricopa, Taft, portions of Bakersfield and Visalia, Kaweah, Kernville, Lake Isabella, the Kern River Valley, Lemon Cove, Oildale, Oak Grove and Three Rivers.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

Trending

1

McCarthy Reportedly Drops F-Bomb Directed at Trump
2

Landfills Accepting Used Tires
3

Female Teacher Arrested After Sex With Male Student
4

Local History Book Unveiled
5

Shooting in Wasco