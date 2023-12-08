Fong Won’t Pursue McCarthy’s Congressional Seat
State Assemblyman Vince Fong of Bakersfield says he will not run for California’s 20th Congressional District.
The announcement on Thursday comes a day after Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that he would resign at the end of the year. He has held the seat since 2007.
Bakersfield.com reports political pundits and local watchdogs eyeing the seat agree that Fong, as well as state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, would be logical successors, given their similar political base and name recognition in a solidly Republican district.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi