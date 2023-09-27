Flu Vaccine Available

A free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will be offered at CSUB from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 7, courtesy of Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.

The drive-thru clinic will take place in Parking Lot H, located on the south side of campus. Please enter the campus on Roadrunner Drive from Camino Media. Parking Lot H is located just west of the Icardo Center.

Participants do not need to be covered by a health insurance plan, and no documents will be required before getting the vaccine. Before arriving at the free flu vaccine clinic, please note the following:

If you suspect or confirm you have COVID-19, please do not attend the clinic.

The flu vaccine will be administered only to people 18 and older.