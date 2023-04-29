Flooding: What You Should Know

Temperatures are hovering 15 to 20 degrees above normal, creating the possibility of flooding in the next few days as mountain snow melts and rivers such as the Kern River rise.

Officials with Kern County and the City of Bakersfield continue their efforts to meet any flooding head-on. Lois Henry, CEO of San Joaquin Valley Water, says there are certain steps you can take to prepare for the possibility of flooding:

Monitor conditions in real time by visiting the following websites:

FEMA – You can enter your address to see if flooding might affect your home.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

SJVWater

2. Purchase flood insurance. Hurry, time is of the essence.

3. Protect important documents and papers.

The best advice: don’t panic.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi