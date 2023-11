for Veterans Day for the American Legion Post 23

Will be held this Saturday

Veteran’s Day

7:30 A.M.

Truxtun and S Streets

@ The Kern County Veteran’s Memorial

(In front of Amtrak Station)

This time honored event

is prior to the 100 + year old

Veteran’s Day Parade

Will feature local country music fan favorite

Monty Byrom

singing the National Anthem

plus one other song

plus speaker and 9 flagpole raising.

For any other questions , please call Marc at 487-0350