Five Arrested in Southern Cal for Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking is still alive and well here in California following the arrests of five people in San Diego,

On Thursday, Officials announced Operation Home For The Holidays was conducted over a three day period. Officers posed as customers responding to on line ads for sex.

Five people were taken into custody and charged with pimping and pandering.

More than 1300 human trafficking cases were reported in 2020 in California, which is more than any other state.

-Tony Lee

