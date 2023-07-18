Fisherman Survives Lost At Sea For Two Months

More than two months after his boat went missing in a storm, an Australian fisherman and his dog have been found, authorities say.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella left Mexico in April to head for French Polynesia; but shortly after departing, a storm caused his boat’s electronics to go out, leaving the two adrift at sea with no way to call for help, authorities say. Over the next two months, the 51-year-old and his dog survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater, Shaddock says.

He was finally rescued over the weekend when a helicopter pilot spotted him. And Shaddock says he’s no worse for the wear. “I’m just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time,” he says. “Otherwise I’m in very good health.”