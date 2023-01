Courtesy KCFD, Bakersfield.com

Flames consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland.

Kern County Fire Department officials report twenty five firefighters from KCFD and North Kern State Prison battled the blaze for three hours at the 3,500-square-foot, single-story building in the 29000 block of Schuster Road Sunday.

KCFD estimated the property loss totaled $4 million.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi