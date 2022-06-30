Federal Abortion Law Did Not Change With State Law
If you find yourself in need of an abortion, but your state no longer allows them, there is another way out… join the military. That’s because military bases are Federal property, and not state, so the ruling does not apply and the procedures are still available there.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Roe Versus Wade will affect about 13 states directly that already planned to eliminate the right to abortion when the ruling was handed down, and there are several other states still considering what to do while another group of states have elected to continue allowing abortions. California is one of those.
An announcement came from the Pentagon yesterday that states may not impose criminal nor civil liability on federal employees who perform their duties in accordance with federal law.
-Tony Lee