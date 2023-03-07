FBI Officers Reward For 4 Kidnapped Americans

According to the FBI, four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped in Mexico close to the American border over the weekend. Officials say the group crossed into Mexico at the international border in Brownsville, Texas, entering the Mexican city of Matamoros. Gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, and the victims were taken away in a pick up truck.

The authorities have not publicly identified them, but they arrived at the border in a white mini van bearing license plates from North Carolina.

The FBI has issued a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of the four victims.

-Tony Lee