Fatal Car Crash in Downtown Bakersfield

A man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in downtown Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the crash occurred May 18 at approximately 10:04 a.m. near the intersection of Union Avenue and East 18th Street. BPD reports most of the people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, however one man was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries. He later died at the hospital.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi